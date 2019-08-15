PUNTA GORDA — The woman who made national news after pulling an alligator out of her yoga pants during a traffic stop in Charlotte County has been sentenced to probation and community service, according a press release from the State Attorney's Office.
In May, Ariel Michelle Marchan-Le Quire, 26, was a passenger in a truck pulled over for running a stop sign on Oil Well Road.
The driver reportedly told deputies he and Marchan-Le Quire had been trying to collect frogs and snakes from a nearby underpass. Deputies searched the vehicle and found 42 striped mud turtles and a softshell turtle in a "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" backpack between Marchan-Le Quire's feet, according to the press release.
When they asked if she had anything else they should know about, she allegedly pulled a live foot-long alligator out of her yoga pants.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to assist in the investigation due to the animals involved. The FWC later released the animals back into the wild.
Marchan-Le Quire pleaded no contest to taking or possessing an American Alligator, taking or possessing more than one turtle per day, transporting more than one turtle or turtle eggs and one count of taking or possessing a softshell turtle.
She was adjudicated guilty on all four counts and was sentenced to six months of probation for each, to be served consecutively. She must also complete 200 hours of community service and make a $500 donation to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation commission's Wildlife Alert Fund.
She also pleaded to one count of failure to appear and was sentenced to credit for time served in the Charlotte County Jail.
