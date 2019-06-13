The woman who dropped $110,000 from her dress during a DUI arrest has claimed indigent status, requesting a public defender represent her in court.
Catherine Marie Allford, 63, drove over a man's foot near the band and stage area at Harley-Davidson in Port Charlotte Sunday, according to an arrest affidavit. She continued driving into a crowd of people as she attempting to leave the parking lot, hitting two curbs before an employee told her to stop driving, the affidavit stated.
When deputies arrived, Allford allegedly admitted she had surgery on her back and "probably took too many pain pills." She said she was in the real estate business and had "a lot of money."
It became clear just how much when she stood up from her car and bundles of $10,000 fell out. The money totaled approximately $110,000.
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Katie Heck said the money was taken for "safe-keeping" but was available for Allford upon her release from jail. There was no indication it was connected to any criminal activity, she said, and therefore, no reason to seize the money.
Allford and her husband are both realtors at RE/MAX Anchor Realty. However, her request for a public defender states she makes only $400 a month. The Public Defender's office has been appointed to represent her in court.
Allford did not return a call requesting comment this week.
