The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is holding a women’s self defense class in partnership with ATA Shuman’s Black Belt Academy on Wednesday.
“The method that’s taught is stun and run,” said CCSO Community Affairs Specialist Claudette Bennett. “The emphasis is on locating different pressure points that can help a woman get away from an attacker.”
Al Shuman said the class starts with situational awareness, then moves on to some self-defense moves.
“If they’re out in public, being aware of your surroundings,” he said. “If they walk or jog, being aware of the situations in the neighborhood, to make sure there’s not going to be someone suspicious watching them or following them.”
The self-defense moves taught are intended to help a woman escape if she’s suddenly grabbed and caught off guard.
“If say a woman is coming out of the mall or a shopping plaza, and they’re confronted from being or caught off guard, they’ll be able to get out of that situation,” Bennett said. “They teach moves like if someone grabs you from your arm or your hair, they teach ways you can hold their hand, put pressure on the attacker’s hand, and kind of slide out of their hold. It’s really neat.”
Shuman said there are certain pressure points that will make a person release what they are holding onto, ensuring a woman has enough time to get away.
The women who attend the class usually enjoy it, and Shuman said he’s even had women there in their 80s.
“You don’t have to be an expert martial artist to do the stuff we’re teaching,” he said. “It’s pretty basic stuff people can do.”
“They work with all levels, so I definitely would sign up if you’re disabled or if you have some kind of disability,” Bennett said. “I would definitely still enroll, because they will work with you, and obviously we at the Sheriff’s Office want you to be prepared in any situation... We want all of our citizens to be prepared in any situation to protect themselves.”
Participants are asked to wear workout clothing, no shorts, close-toed shoes, and remove any jewelry.
The event will be Jan. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Port Charlotte Beach Complex located at 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Anyone interested in attending is asked to contact CCSO beforehand so they the agency has a headcount. They typically limit the number of participants at 50 to ensure everyone has time to practice the moves.
Bennett can answer any questions, and she can be reached by phone at 941-613-3227 or by email at cbennett@ccsofl.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.