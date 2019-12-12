Women on a Christmas mission

Women With A Mission recently made a $500 donation to support the annual Charlotte County Sheriffs Department Shop With A Cop at Walmart in Murdock. Pictured with Santa, Mrs. Claus and Sheriff Bill Prummell are (from left): Marie Cummings, Mary Ann O’Sullivan, Maxine Campbell, Virginia Vernia, Gen Voli, E.J. Karpach, Cathy Maddie, Sue Gudenau and Patricia Harris.
