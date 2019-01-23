Charlotte County firefighters carried two women from a burning home Sunday morning on the 1500 block of Sheehan Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
Battalion Chief Michael Clements was the first on the scene and pulled out a woman he found near the back door.
“There was smoke down to the ground; you couldn’t see a thing,” he said. “I grabbed a crow bar to smash the back patio door. A lady yelled back she didn’t know where she was. She was disoriented. She was afraid, and I told her to come to my voice, but she said she was too afraid.”
Clements felt around the room until he reached the woman, who had no shoes on.
“I picked her up and put her on my shoulder and carried her out,” he said.
The 911 call came in at 6:19 a.m., and Clements arrived at 6:25 a.m., according to a press release. The rest of the crew helped carry out a second elderly women they found in her bed.
“The guys on scene did a phenomenal job getting the elderly lady out of the bedroom who was completely disoriented and semi-unconscious,” Clements said.
Clements said in his 27 years as a firefighter, he’s only pulled someone out of a house twice.
“It’s not very common at all,” he said. “To actually go in and get somebody and bring them out is pretty special.”
One male patient cut his hand breaking a window to escape the fire. He was the one who met Clements at the scene, shouting that his wife and mother were still in the house. The elderly woman was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital and later taken to a burn center in Tampa for smoke inhalation, while the husband and wife drove to a local hospital, Clements said.
The three were staying in the home for a wedding in town, while the homeowner, Karin St. George, was not present, according to Sun partner WINK News.
According to a press release, the home had no working smoke detectors installed. Charlotte County Fire & EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn stated smoke detectors should be installed in every bedroom, outside every sleeping area and on every level of a home.
Smoke detectors should be replaced when they are 10 years old and tested monthly to ensure the alarm is working.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.