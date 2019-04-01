The 50+ Women’s Tennis League held its annual awards luncheon on Monday, March 25 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda. Over 350 women from all over Charlotte County attended and awards were given out for the various ratings scale. A 50/50 was held and $1,000 was donated to the Back Pack Kidz of Charlotte County.
