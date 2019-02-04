The United Way, Women United, is at the forefront of United Way’s movement to build stronger communities. On Tuesday, Jan. 29 at a luncheon held at Carmelo's Restaurant. Keynote speaker for the event was Maria Mas Blet of Miami, past chair of Women United with United Way Worldwide. Jolene Mowry was honored as A Woman of Distinction, and Shy-Khia Walker as Woman of Courage.
