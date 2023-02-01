Christy Smith, the founder of the Shoes for Kids Project, was the recipient of the 2023 Woman of Distinction Award presented by the 7th Annual 2023 Women United luncheon chair Lori Weisensee and United Way Executive Director Angie Matthiessen.
Angie Matthiessen, executive director of the United Way of Charlotte County, with “Woman of Courage” recipients Jessica Hinckley (2021); Samantha Lytle (2023); Elizabeth Sides (2020); and Collette Baily (2022) attend the 7th Annual 2023 Women United Luncheon held at Worden Farm in Punta Gorda.
The Women United “Women of Distinction” recipients Victoria Scanlon (2022); Diane Ramsmeyer (2020); Christy Smith (2023); Kim Amontree (2021) and Geri Waksler (2018) at the 7th Annual Women United Luncheon held at Worden Farm
Christy Smith, the founder of the Shoes for Kids Project, was the recipient of the 2023 Woman of Distinction Award presented by the 7th Annual 2023 Women United luncheon chair Lori Weisensee and United Way Executive Director Angie Matthiessen.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
United Way Executive Director Angie Matthiessen chats with Diane Ashworth and Tricia LaPointe before the beginning of the 7th Annual 2023 Women United Luncheon held at Worden Farm.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Angie Matthiessen, executive director of the United Way of Charlotte County, with “Woman of Courage” recipients Jessica Hinckley (2021); Samantha Lytle (2023); Elizabeth Sides (2020); and Collette Baily (2022) attend the 7th Annual 2023 Women United Luncheon held at Worden Farm in Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The 2023 Women United “Woman of Distinction” recipient Christy Smith and Samantha Lytle, the “Woman of Courage” recipient
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Eva Worden, of Worden Farm, displays organic radishes grown at Worden Farm.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The Women United “Women of Distinction” recipients Victoria Scanlon (2022); Diane Ramsmeyer (2020); Christy Smith (2023); Kim Amontree (2021) and Geri Waksler (2018) at the 7th Annual Women United Luncheon held at Worden Farm
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.