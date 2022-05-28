Women with a Mission and volunteers and staff of Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County gather for the presentation. From left are Luke Atkins, dishwasher; Kate Geist, program manager; EJ Karpach, founder and president ow Women with a Mission holding the $500 donation check; Joseph Brucker, kitchen manager; and Women with a Mission officers Patricia Harris, treasurer; Ginny Vernia, vice president; and Sue Gudenau, secretary.
The North Port Meals on Wheels will use its $500 donation to buy supplies, said EJ Karpach, right, president and founder of Women with a Mission. Pictured are, from left, Ginny Vernia, Patricia Harris, and Sue Gudenau, Women with a Mission officers, and Scott Hedrick, North Port Meals on Wheels president.
Two local Meals on Wheels each have $500 more to pay for seniors' meals and to buy food, thanks to recent donations from Women with a Mission.
Comprised of Charlotte County women, the Women with a Mission group holds fundraisers year round to give $500 checks to charitable organizations.
Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County will use its donation for its "Adopt A Senior" program which, for $25, provides a week's worth of food for someone in need, said EJ Karpach, president and founder of Women with a Mission.
She said North Port Meals on Wheels will use its money to pay for supplies.
Accompanying her in presenting the checks were Patricia Harris, treasurer; Ginny Vernia, vice president; and Sue Gudenau, secretary.
Meals on Wheels are nonprofit organizations and donations are tax deductible.
