Two local Meals on Wheels each have $500 more to pay for seniors' meals and to buy food, thanks to recent donations from Women with a Mission.

Comprised of Charlotte County women, the Women with a Mission group holds fundraisers year round to give $500 checks to charitable organizations.

Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County will use its donation for its "Adopt A Senior" program which, for $25, provides a week's worth of food for someone in need, said EJ Karpach, president and founder of Women with a Mission.

She said North Port Meals on Wheels will use its money to pay for supplies.

Accompanying her in presenting the checks were Patricia Harris, treasurer; Ginny Vernia, vice president; and Sue Gudenau, secretary.

Meals on Wheels are nonprofit organizations and donations are tax deductible.

