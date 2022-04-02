Over a year ago following fundraising activities, members of Women with a Mission presented a $500 check to Tidewell Hospice Port Charlotte coordinator, Kaitlyn Reeves. From left are Pat Harris, E.J. Karpach, Reeves, Sue Gudenau, and Virginia (Ginny) Vernia.
E.J.Karpach, president; Kathy Milak, vice president and Patricia Harris, treasurer, are the officers in the local organization, "Women With a Mission." They are a social/fundraising group that represents 35 women who have made donations to several local organizations.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Women With a Mission, a group which raises funds for Charlotte County nonprofit organizations, is sponsoring an April 23 bus trip to Immokalee Casino.
The group's founder, E.J. Karpach, recently made the announcement of the trip.
The cost is $25 per person and covers the round trip bus fare and tip for the driver.
Anyone 21 years of age or older is welcome to join the trip.
The bus leaves the Murdock Walmart parking lot at 9:30 a.m. and returns around 6 p.m. the same evening.
There will be complimentary water and treats on the bus; 50/50 raffle tickets will be available.
Reservations are now being taken on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 941-255-0005.
In the past, the casino trip fills up fast; an early reservation is recommended, Karpach said.
There will be no refunds; all money raised will be donated to help various charities.
The group gives donations in $500 increments. In the past it has helped Back Pack Kidz, Animal Welfare League, Meals on Wheels, Tidewell Hospice, Back Pack Angels, scholarship money for the Mitey Mites, a division of Pop Warner Football and more.
Women With a Mission was founded in 2015 and has since grown.
In addition to casino bus trips, the group holds yard sales and other fundraising activities throughout the year.
