PORT CHARLOTTE - What should have been a routine meeting of the Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis was anything but routine, when a group of local women "crashed" its weekly gathering to deliver a $500 check.
The money was donated for the Sunrise Kiwanis' annual Shoes for Kids project.
Running until July 24, Kiwanis Sunrise wants to give 4,100 pairs of new sneakers to Charlotte County Public Schools students in grades pre-K through 12.
Enter E. J. Karpach and her fellow Women with a Mission members who raise funds all year long so they can present local nonprofit agencies with checks in the amount of $500.
Usually they inform the beneficiaries of their arrival, but this time was different.
"We didn't tell anyone we were coming and walked in unannounced during that time and surprised the group with the check," Karpach said.
She is the founder of Women with a Mission.
"It was a fun surprise; we had a blast doing that," she said.
Every Thursday morning, the Sunrise Kiwanis meet at Finnegan's Grille and Pub for breakfast and a meeting, from 7:30 to 8:30.
Karpach said the restaurant, which is closed to the public at that time, reserves the hour and service for the Kiwanis.
Knowing their schedule, Karpach and her fellow crashers decided to drop in on the group.
