Miss North Port Panthers Fast Pitch softball posted a Facebook tribute to the student who died by suicide in North Port Saturday.

NORTH PORT — The 12-year-old girl who died by suicide this weekend in North Port was a Woodland Middle School student.

Principal Mark Grossenbacher sent an email to parents Sunday saying a seventh-grader had “passed away suddenly and unexpectedly.”

“Today has been a sad day for the Woodland Middle community,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family at this difficult time.”

Grossenbacher said the school will have additional counselors at the school Monday for anyone in need of support.

His message also included information from the district about helping children cope with loss.

The girl’s body was found early Saturday near a curb in the Publix parking lot at Sumter and Price boulevards. A city spokesperson said she took her own life around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Miss North Port Panthers Fast Pitch softball team posted a tribute to the student on its Facebook page, with an image of a ribbon and the number “15” surrounded by angel wings and a halo.

