PUNTA GORDA — It was a celebration of music 50 years after Woodstock during the second day Saturday of a 3-day festival at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center.
Punta Gorda Woodstock offers the sounds of local and touring artists performing music ranging from psychedelic rock, to acoustic Florida Blues, and covers of Janis Joplin, the Grateful Dead, and more.
This is the lineup scheduled for today:
9 a.m.
• Souls Harbor Church of God Worship Team (Praise & Worship)
9-10:30 a.m.
• Optional Breakfast Buffet
10:30 a.m.
• Festival Gospel Brunch Bunch (Family Gospel Music)
12 p.m.
• City of Angelzs (Christian Electric Rock Band)
1:15 p.m.
• Forbidden Fruit Farmers with Marcia Briggs (Woodstock Revival/Janis Tribute)
2:45 p.m.
• Champ Jaxon & Friends Encore
3 p.m.
• 50 YEARS - We Are the World Finale-Happy Trails
For more information on the show and tickets, visit: puntagordawoodstock.com/home
