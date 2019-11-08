Police lights
PUNTA GORDA — A theft at Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning resulted in the loss of more than $10,000 of property, according to Board President Bill Klossner.

The thieves broke into the maintenance building and ticket booth and took a work cart, personal and shop tools, and a window air conditioner, Klossner said in an email to the Sun.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office took a report and is investigating, according to Klossner.

Klossner is hoping someone in the area saw or knows something about the theft and will come forward. The Sheriff's Office can be contacted at 941-639-2101 or through their mobile app.

