In just one two-week pay period this year, corrections staff at the Charlotte County Jail received more than $40,000 in overtime pay. In total, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office paid $837,347 overtime to employees across all departments with corrections staff accounting for nearly half a million of those dollars. That was from January to November of this year.
Who makes the most money in overtime? Corrections staff was paid $499,467, followed by district patrol and investigations at $107,290 and communications at $70,623.
Why so much overtime? Vacancies. There are currently 22 vacancies in corrections, 27 in law enforcement, and seven in communications, according to CCSO Spokesperson Skip Conroy.
But why so many vacancies? Ten positions were added to the jail for the new fiscal year that haven’t been filled yet, along with usual retirements. Of the 81 new hires this year, 10 have left for the private sector or surrounding agencies offering pay incentives. Sheriff Bill Prummell has also mentioned a nationwide struggle to recruit, due in part to negative perceptions of law enforcement by the public, as well as difficulty competing with the private sector.
How much does CCSO pay? The starting salary for corrections and law enforcement officers is $41,683 or $34,943 for recruits starting in the academy. Communications operator recruits are paid $31,926.
What kind of training is required for these positions? The academy is about four months for law enforcement and about three months for corrections. Communications operator recruits go through a 12-week training course.
Where does the money for overtime come from? The Sheriff’s Office budgets a certain amount of money for overtime each year, and if they exceed that, the money is taken from the salaries budgeted for the open positions.
“That money is already there in the budget but not being used because of the vacancies,” Conroy said.
In fiscal year 2017, the agency budgeted $617,000 but ended up going over $785,995 because of Hurricane Irma. Most of those funds were reimbursed by FEMA.
For fiscal year 2018, the agency again budgeted $617,000 but ended up paying $844,311 because of vacancies. This year, they budgeted an 8 percent increase for overtime in anticipation of continued vacancies, for a total of $667,000.
How else does this affect the agency? The large number of vacancies creates scheduling difficulties, especially at the jail where mandatory staffing levels require at least one officer for the direct supervision unit, two for the podular remote posts, and additional floor officers for escorting inmates and the booking/release area. Since the jail houses both male and female inmates, it can be difficult to find enough female officers to cover the female housing units, according to Capt. Melissa Turney.
What is being done to address those difficulties? Supervisors and administrative personnel who are not normally assigned in an operational capacity are often re-assigned for coverage, Turney said.
“To help manage the shortages, supervisors have been encouraged to utilize a variety of “out of box” scheduling (such as mutual exchanges or split shifts) to ensure that squads are staffed appropriately,” Turney said in an email. “Officers are placed on rotating on-call to help cover for unscheduled absences that may occur. Female officers are evenly distributed on each squad and we continue to actively recruit professional women within the community.”
Turney said supervisors are “keenly aware” of their members and work to ensure their job performance remains acceptable at all times.
“The staff are rotated on-call so that individual members are not required to work too many consecutive days without a break,” she said. “Overtime is also rotated amongst the volunteers. To ensure correctional staff do not become overwhelmed, the bureau has also opened up to allow road patrol certified officers and lower level supervisors to cover certain positions in lieu of forcing in members.”
