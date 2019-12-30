PUNTA GORDA — It’s going to take more than a little bad weather to stop the World Pickleball Championship in Punta Gorda.
The first-ever international pickleball event, put on by Pickleball Global, kicked off Dec. 27 and wrapped Monday night with slight showers causing delays during the four-day tournament at the 16-court PicklePlex in Punta Gorda.
The tournament prize of $100,000 was dispersed among category winners, including men’s singles/doubles and women’s singles/doubles.
“We are elated with the number of spectators and support we’ve gotten,” said Gloria Reilly, PicklePlex spokesperson. “We have such a great group of volunteers and they have been especially with the rain delays. (So many) people have jumped in to help get players back on the courts.”
Weather aside, the turnout was a major feat for PicklePlex, bringing in over 1,000 people each day.
“We’re at about 650 people a day as far as spectators and then another 400 open players and then another 50 professional players,” said Ted Kegeris, PicklePlex president.
The event attracted players from the U.S., Argentina, Brazil, Denmark, England, Germany, India, Mexico, the Philippines, and Singapore to compete for the title of World Pickleball Champion and was organized by Pickleball Global, an online global pickleball network.
As the sport evolves, so will the number of players and professional athletes who take part in the tournaments, boosting the level of play and increasing prize money.
“Only the world’s best pickleball players (were) invited to play at the final tournament of the year,” said Jan David, owner of Pickleball Global, in a Dec. 17 news release. The event “will crown the first-ever World Pickleball Champions for the year 2019.”
