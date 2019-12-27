Local pickleball player Jeff Houhoulis hits the ball as parter Kris Johansesen guards his lane. They and more than 400 other pickleball competitors played in the World Pickleball Championship in Punta Gorda Friday. They were competing for $100,000 in prize money in the four-day event at the Pickleplex. See more photos on Page 4C.
Local pickleball players Jeff Houhoulis, right, and playing partner Kris Johansesen, second from right, congratulate opponents Casey Cullen, left, and Brandon Hubschman after being defeated in their match in the open division.
Steve Roforth, from Punta Gorda, returns the ball hit to him as playing partner Bob Lombardo, from Pine Island stands by. They and about 420 pickleball competitors played in the World Pickleball Championship Friday in Punta Gorda. They were competing for $100,000 in prize money in the four-day event at the Pickleplex.
SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS
SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS Players hit the ball on one of the 16 courts available.
Punta Gorda player Ricky Deller returns the ball as playing parter Mike Nelson, from Bradenton stands by in the open devision. They defeated their opponents 11-4.
SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS
As spectators look at the action, Punta Gorda player Ricky Deller returns the ball during play in the open division.
SUN PHOTOs BY SANDY MACYS
SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS Punta Gorda Mayor Nancy Prafke, left, watches Kasandra Gehrke compete in the women’s pro singles match.
Volunteer Barbara Crawford uses an umbrella to shade herself from the sun, where earlier she was using the umbrella to shield herself from the rain that delayed matches at the tournament.
