George Koch was only 16 years old when he watched ships sink into a frozen sea on the path to the Soviet Union.
Koch, a Merchant Mariner and World War II veteran who now lives in Rotonda, shipped supplies by Arctic Convoy to the Soviet Union, a U.S. ally, during the war. During a ceremony Saturday at the Military Heritage Museum, Koch spoke about his voyage to the Soviet port with tears in his eyes.
Koch, now 93, was barely old enough to work his job at a steel plant when he decided to serve in the U.S. Merchant Marine in 1945.
"When I boarded the liberty ship, I didn't know exactly where we were going," Koch said. "But, the trip was one of the most dangerous."
In the rough seas, the ship would roll sideways, back and forth, as ice froze on the surface and weighed it down.
"Each time the ship would roll, I'd watch my shoes run past me."
The convoys dodged air, submarine and surface attacks on their route.
Koch feared flashes in the sky, but instead witnessed the Northern Lights on a cold winter night aboard the ship.
When his ship made it to the Soviet port of Murmansk, the sight was devastating from German attacks, but Koch managed to find a classical music hall that still had its roof.
Eventually, his ship returned to Maine. It wasn't long before Koch served again.
"By the time I joined the Navy, I was a 17-year-old telling everyone what to do," he said.
Koch ultimately served on the SS Eloy Alfaro, sailing with Convoy HX-339 to Firth of Clyde and joined Convoy JW 65 to Kola Inlet.
To this day, Koch remembers the sounds of the German planes in the night sky. His shipmates treated every night like their last.
The American Merchant Marine Veterans organization and the U.S. Navy League Sun Coast Council presented Koch with the Medal of Ushakov from the Russian Federation at the ceremony.
Charlotte High NJROTC and Punta Gorda locals witnessed Koch receive recognition.
Keynote speaker Capt. Dru DiMattia recognized Koch's courage.
"The Arctic Conveys made an important contribution to the war," he said.
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube also spoke on the kind of spirit it took to serve on one of those ships.
"George risked his life out of love for our country," said Steube.
