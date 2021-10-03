When Anna Wojtalik was a yeoman in the Navy during World War II, military brass would handcuff secret documents in a case to her wrist and send her to other government offices in Washington, D.C.
That's what her daughter Anne Blanco of Massachusetts recalled Saturday at Wojtalik's 100th birthday celebration held at Harbour Heights Park.
Asked about her military service, Wojtalik claims only to have been a typist.
Her large family of two daughters, six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and three great- great-grandchildren gathered for her 100th, and danced with her to "We Are Family," by Sly and the Family Stone.
"I am amazed," she said of the celebration. "This is absolutely the best thing that's ever happened to me."
Wojtalik lives now in the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans Nursing Home, and before that, for many years in Punta Gorda. In honor of her centennial and her military service, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and also, the local Patriot Riders motorcycle club put on a parade for her. She stood and waved happily to the drivers, from behind her mask.
Commission Chair Bill Truex delivered a county proclamation for Wojtalik.
"What an honor today you've brought to her today," he said to Wojtalik's extended family. And to Wojtalik, he said, "I don't think we can thank you enough, but your family still has you, and they say they're planning for another birthday."
Wojtalik joined the Navy around 1940, when she was Anna Emond. In 1943, she married Staff Sgt. Theodore Wojtalik of the U.S. Army Air Corps. He had pursued her since she was 16. They had two daughters.
After the war, their father did not talk much about it, but their mother told a few stories, said Blanco.
Her daughter Joan Sadowski of Fort Myers recalls that everyone, children and wife, pitched in with their father's construction work, carrying cement and supplies. He died after their 66th anniversary.
The Patriot Riders run Bingo games at the veterans home, Sadowski said, and Wojtalik discovered she liked Bingo and bikers.
"We're amazed that our mother turned into a biker chick," joked Sadowski.
"Happy Birthday," Patriot Rider Tina Adams said to Wojtalik. "You don't look a day over 25."
