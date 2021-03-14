I know our websites exist on what is called the “World Wide Web” but I still get gleeful when the actual world makes a beeline to one of our stories.
For the second week in a row, the most-read story on our websites is one that yet again received tens of thousands of views because people across the world have shared it.
I’m talking about the article that focuses on the Lifetime movie called “Girl in the Basement.” This is a movie about a man who kidnaps his own daughter and imprisons her in the basement. He tells his wife that their daughter ran away.
And this is based, in part, on a true story out of Austria.
Apparently, the topic of this movie caught the attention of people across the globe, and when we published a story about the movie, the search engines picked it up — and, well, tons of people then came to our website.
You, too, can read it at: bit.ly/38mSdWU
And while we know why this story was our most-read this past week, I’m pretty sure the story at No. 2 is there because we put the words “zombie rats” in the headline.
I could be wrong.
2 Packs of ‘Zombie’ rats in North Port emerge at dusk, frightening even a squatter
It’s time to scare you.
Imagine sitting on the toilet, only to have a rat emerge from the water. Yup, that actually happened here.
There is a vacant home in North Port where there are so many rats that they emerge from the home around dusk and cross the street to go eat at a garbage dumpster. At one point, they crawled through connecting sewer pipes.
A neighbor showed up at a North Port City Commission meeting to complain and ask for help for what they are calling “zombie rats” because they amble across the road at about the same time every night.
To read the details on the situation, visit: bit.ly/3t8QMUf
3 Most local firefighters refuse COVID-19 vaccine
I’m guessing that this story fascinated a lot of our readers. It states that of the 242 firefighters in Charlotte County, only 68 chose to get the coronavirus vaccine.
The article points out that the situation is similar in Sarasota County with its firefighters.
When we posted a link to this article on Facebook, we saw a lot of responses — with people discussing how the firefighters have a right to refuse a new vaccine while others said that the unvaccinated firefighters were putting people in danger.
To form your own opinion after reading the facts we gathered, visit: bit.ly/3cgRacj
4 Fishin’ Franks finds a new home
One day, I hope to meet Frank Hommema. Apparently, he is one amazing person.
Most people know him as the owner of Fishin’ Franks Bait & Tackle shop. A while back, the shop closed after a bizarre incident. The driver of a pickup truck hit a curb, went airborne, and landed upside-down on the roof of the business, catching the building on fire. The structure burned to the ground.
The story on that incident became the most-read story on our website that week and remained in the Top 10 for a while. If you read the hundreds of comments people left on social media, people absolutely love Frank and the way he ran his business.
Well, we learned that Frank plans to open his business and when we ran the story, thousands of you shared it. This man is truly loved.
If you would like to know what he has been doing and where he has chosen to reopen, visit the story at: bit.ly/3qwLaBo
5 Latest COVID-19 & Vaccine Stats — For Here & Florida
This will sound weird but I’m cheering for this story to no longer be in the Top Five. The fewer people who are interested in this story means the better the coronavirus vaccine is doing.
As you know, this has been in the No. 1 spot nearly every week since March of last year. But as vaccinations have started rolling out in force over the past two months, this story dropped for the first time to the No. 2 spot a few times, then to No. 3. And this week, it comes in at No. 5.
Because I’m the one who writes the update every day, even on my days off, I am really looking forward to when I don’t have to write the update any longer. Can I stop March 31? Or perhaps April 30?
I’m not sure when I can stop but I know that day is coming soon.
If you would like to get the daily update, sign up for “Breaking News” at: YourSun.com/newsletters
