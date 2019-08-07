PUNTA GORDA — Tom Delaney will never forget May 9, 1970.
A large task force moved into Cambodia, attempting to cut off the main supply route to the Ho Chi Minh Trail. Delaney, who was part of a U.S Army long-range reconnaissance patrol team, was trying to sequester the enemy. Delaney was sitting on top of a tank, which took a rocket and "blew everything up," he said.
He suffered burns and shrapnel wounds.
He was struck by a bullet in the arm, and in his chin, which broke one of his teeth.
He was treated at the U.S. Army Third Field Hospital in Saigon for about two weeks before returning stateside.
His experience earned him the Purple Heart Medal. The award is given to military members who are wounded or killed in combat.
Wednesday, the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda celebrated National Purple Heart Day with a ceremony of recognition for local recipients and their families. More than 1.8 million service members have been awarded the Purple Heart Medal since its conception in 1782, according to uso.org.
"When you really think about 1.8 million [veterans] have been awarded purple hearts, you think 'wow, that's over history' it's not that many that have been given out," said museum executive director Gary Butler. " It's not as many as it used to be."
Butler estimated there might be a dozen Purple Heart recipients in Charlotte County.
In attendance at the celebration were many members of the Patriot Riders of America, a nonprofit organization that aims to assist, honor and pay respects to local veterans in the community. Delaney, 69, of Punta Gorda, has been a member for several years.
Six months after sustaining injuries during combat, Delaney returned to active duty.
"When I came home from Vietnam, my country made me feel ashamed of the things that I've done," Delaney said. "I went and got a lot of therapy and treatment and learned that I did nothing wrong."
Delaney added that at first he felt ashamed, but now he is proud of what he did during his time of service, and the lives he was able to save as a result.
"I still think about what I had to do in order to stay alive," he said.
Delaney said he had been fighting for 45 years to receive certain benefits through the Department of Veteran's Affairs.
"I've been asking for dental care (since) the 1980s," he said.
He was having problems with the VA acknowledging him as a 100% wounded combat veteran.
He was sent to the Lee County VA Clinic, where he said the doctor who reviewed his records realized he was one of the doctors who treated his wounds during Vietnam.
Despite his sacrifice, Delaney appeared bashful about the recognition.
"I thought we were coming over here to support all the other Purple Heart people," Delaney said. "I don't really think about me."
After a brief recognition ceremony at the museum, where Delaney received a purple ribbon, he stood and addressed the crowd.
"I wish there were other Purple Heart recipients here today to feel what I'm feeling — it brings a warmth to my heart," he said.
