PUNTA GORDA — Everyone is invited to honor veterans who served the United States by placing a wreath on their graves.
A wreath-laying ceremony takes place at 10 a.m. on Dec. 17 at Charlotte Memorial Cemetery, 9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road in Punta Gorda.
Chaplain David Obermier, the chaplain at Port Charlotte American Legion Post 110, will lead the event with a prayer.
He advised people to come early.
They expect more than 200 people there. The event will feature honor guards from American Legion Post 103 of Punta Gorda and American Legion Post 110 of Port Charlotte, Obermier said.
"We will have an approximately half-hour program of the posting of colors, the national anthem, prayer, comments, and special laying of wreaths ceremony by veterans," he said. "A gun salute with taps by the two honor guards will take place and then families will lay wreaths first; then the public is invited to fill in the rest."
Around the country and in cemeteries all over the area, people honor veterans as a part of Wreaths Across America, which was created as a teaching opportunity for the sacrifices of men and women in the U.S. military, according to its website.
Locally, ceremonies are held at Gulf Pines Cemetery and Lemon Bay Cemetery in Englewood, as well as Sarasota National Cemetery.
