taps

Jean Wydra, of American Legion Post 110 in Port Charlotte, plays taps at the 2020 Wreaths Across America event.

 PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN

PUNTA GORDA — Everyone is invited to honor veterans who served the United States by placing a wreath on their graves.

A wreath-laying ceremony takes place at 10 a.m. on Dec. 17 at Charlotte Memorial Cemetery, 9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road in Punta Gorda.


