Todd Helt, of Port Charlotte, performs taps Saturday in Gulf Pines Memorial Park as a part of Wreaths Across America. Helt is a graduate of the U.S Military Academy and served in Operation Desert Storm as an Army Airborne ranger. His dog, Charlie, was by his side.
Pilots Harvey McKinnon, Mike Weeks, Lonn Benson, Andy Schechter and Paddy O'Bryan fly the missing man formation in honor of Gold Star families and veterans during the Wreaths Across America event held Saturday at Gulf Pines Memorial Park in Englewood.
Suzie Boland and Sonny Theobald say a prayer after setting down a wreath on the grave of a veteran Saturday in Gulf Pines Memorial Garden as a part of Wreaths Across America.
SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
Members of the Lemon Bay NJROTC fold a flag as the folds are explained during the Wreaths Across America event held at Gulf Pines Memorial Garden on Saturday.
SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
