PUNTA GORDA — It was New Year’s Eve 2018 when a police volunteer crashed the Punta Gorda Police Department’s new marine vessel “Justice” into a mile marker in Charlotte Harbor outside Fishermen’s Village.
Now, just a year later, the wrecked vessel — purchased by the city in October 2018 for $97,500 through grant money —has been auctioned off on ebay for a winning bid of $2,500.
How did it end up on ebay?
The damaged 24-foot Boston Whaler was traded in to Metal Shark Boats, a regular city vendor based out of Louisiana, as part of the city’s purchase of a replacement boat in April 2019.
“Once it was accepted by the vendor, they could dispose of it any manner they chose,” said Melissa Reichert, Punta Gorda spokesperson.
How did the accident happen?
PGPD Marine Volunteer Coordinator Thomas McAlear, 76, was driving the Marine I vessel — one he was not trained to operate — in Charlotte Harbor, leaving the Fishermen’s Village channel around 9:30 p.m. when the boat collided with a navigation marker 12.
McAlear was alone at the time despite PGPD policy calling for volunteers to patrol in pairs.
“The vessel was being operated at speeds estimated to be between 21 and 40 mph,” Melody Kilborn, FWC spokesperson, told the Sun.
Boats can travel as fast as they want as long as they do so in a safe manner unless within 200 yards from shore (for manatee and shoreline buffer zones), according to Claudette Bennett, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
McAlear was just outside of the “safe speed zone” when he struck marker 12.
Why was he alone on the vessel?
McAlear disobeyed a direct order, according to a Feb. 14, 2019, PGPD Administrative Review on the Marine I vessel crash.
Originally, McAlear and another marine volunteer were scheduled to take out the older Marine II vessel for the Fishville event along with PGPD Marine Officer Joseph Trufan.
Trufan was unable to work the event due to scheduled medical leave.
Personnel changes were made leading to McAlear’s taking Marine I despite being told not to do so by supervisors.
When asked why he responded to the call by himself, McAlear said, “This was not routine volunteer unit activity,” as noted in the administrative review.
PGPD Capt. Norman H. Nahra questioned McAlear further on the issue, to which McAlear said that he has been boating his entire life, sailed to Maine by himself and has worked “these waters for 18 years.”
McAlear resigned from his position with PGPD Jan. 11, 2019.
Contact information for McAlear is not listed in reports, and an attempt to reach him Monday for comment was not immediately successful.
What changes are being made to PGPD policy?
As a result of the accident, PGPD has adjusted its policy for police volunteers, including:
Requests to dispatch the marine volunteer unit should be conducted through the dispatch center.
Prior to calling out the marine volunteer unit, it must be cleared by the Watch Commander.
All members of the marine volunteer unit must conduct training with a marine officer on any new marine vessel.
All marine volunteers must have a second marine volunteer or an officer on the vessel.
