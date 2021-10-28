PUNTA GORDA — A civil lawsuit against Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell will once again be delayed, this time until next February.
Prummell is one of several defendants named in a lawsuit by Susan Szakalos, on behalf of her late husband David.
David F. Szakalos, an Englewood resident, had pleaded guilty to three counts of battery-related charges in 2016 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
When he was returned from the Justice Center to Charlotte County Jail, Szakalos jumped headfirst from the second-story catwalk. He was transported to the hospital and died a week later.
Szakalos alleges in her lawsuit, first filed in 2018, that the sheriff and other entities involved in David F. Szakalos were in the position to evaluate his mental state and should have taken better measures to prevent him from harming himself.
In addition to Prummell, other defendants named in the lawsuit include the Florida Department of Corrections, the Charlotte County Commission, and Corizon Correctional Healthcare, the latter being the company that provided medical care at the county jail.
Susan Szakalos is seeking damages in excess of $15,000 and has demanded a jury trial.
The court order setting the new court date came after a civil hearing on Wednesday; before the new order, the trial had been scheduled to begin Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The new schedule for the civil trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 1, 2022.
The trial had previously been delayed several times. The next most recent delay was done in January, due to a then-current prevalence of COVID-19 cases.
Both Szakalos and the Sheriff's Office declined to comment when contacted by the Daily Sun.
