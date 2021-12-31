Year in review: 2021

When editors and reporters gather together at the end of every year, there is often a healthy argument about what the top story of the year was for the community.
For 2021, the top story of the year was the tragedy of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. Gabby Petito, 22, of North Port, had gone on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, 23.
Laundrie returned to his parent’s home in early September without Petito. Petito’s parents reported her missing Sept. 11, which ignited a media crush to the city as the story became a frenzy in the search for the young woman.
The spotlight was bright on North Port Police and authorities — especially when Laundrie’s family reported him missing Sept. 17, saying he was last seen going for a hike in the rural T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve.
Her body was discovered Sept. 19 in the Spreading Creek area of Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. An autopsy in Teton County, Wyoming, concluded she died in a homicide, via strangulation.
His remains were discovered when his parents went with police into the Myakkahatchee Creek Park. They found a backpack and, later, scattered remains. His death was ruled a suicide by a gunshot, according to the medical examiner’s office.
The story wasn’t unique in many ways — but the national and international coverage crowded websites and cable news while the reporters — and then protesters — crowded Wabasso Avenue, where the Laundrie family lives, in North Port and rural county roads near the involved parks.
Her online life was already watched by others who followed her van-life trip. When she went missing, online sleuths and TV personalities discussed what may have happened. Conspiracy theories took hold by some while the community held events keeping her in their collective mind.
Police work was questioned by community members when a domestic disturbance in Moab between the couple was improperly dealt with, according to some; and when it was learned Brian Laundrie was not in the Wabasso Avenue home, where North Port Police believed he was for the better part of a week.
A new bench has been dedicated to Gabby Petito in North Port.
Other stories that were important for the region during 2021 include:
Mask mandates and COVID
Sarasota County Schools was one of few districts in the 67 Florida counties to demand mask mandates for students. But the School Board had plenty of residents objecting to the position, along with state government.
The school year began with the mandate with a caveat that it would sunset if cases of COVID-19 lowered. But speeches of those objecting, suggesting the masks for students were unhealthy or unconstitutional, kept School Board meetings long — and at times — contentious. It also led to medical exemptions being signed by chiropractors, dermatologists and gynecologists, some at a mass gathering of parents in rural Venice.
The district ultimately ended the mask mandate when transmission of COVID-19 among students lowered in October. A lawsuit against the district from the state was dropped.
While some objected to mask mandates or encouragement of vaccines that became widely available during 2021, the disease rampaged through its delta variant during the summer and fall of the year.
Since the pandemic began, 675 residents of Charlotte County have died of COVID-19; with 24,131 sickened by it. A total of 1,344 residents of Sarasota County have died of COVID-19; with 57,655 sickened by it. A total of 138 DeSoto County residents have died of COVID-19; with 6,991 sickened by it.
A total of 62,390 Floridians have died of COVID-19 since the first case was documented in Sarasota.
Local ties to Jan. 6
• Adam Avery Honeycutt, who owns Bundy’s Bail Bonds in Punta Gorda, was taken into custody in February by the FBI in Jacksonville.
Honeycutt posted photos and video clips on his social media page that showed him both outside and inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6. In one photo he was holding the broken leg of a chair belonging to the U.S. Senate Sergeant At Arms. He said in one video, “It’s about to go down,” and in another he is heard saying, “Well, made it in.”
• Graydon Young, an Englewood resident and member of the Oath Keepers militia, was ordered released from jail in April and onto house arrest until his trial for his involvement in invading U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He pleaded guilty in June.
• A former Englewood resident was sentenced Dec. 20 to a year of probation for trespassing at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. Dana Joe Winn, 45, accepted a guilty plea to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.
Sunseeker restarted
In July, 17 months of uncertainty ended when Allegiant Air President John Redmond announced construction of the stalled Sunseeker resort was restarting with a $350 million loan.
The Charlotte Harbor project was put on hold during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic which financially damaged travel companies.
Eventually, it will include 500 hotel rooms and 180 extended stay suites. On the elevated first floors will be 18 bars and restaurants, all owned and designed by Sunseeker.
Involved officials expect the project to be complete possibly by the end of 2022, but if supply chain issues slow things down, maybe early 2023.
Gypstacks, controversy and environment
• In September, DeSoto County commissioners started the work that could ban the use of gypstacks in the county.
Gypstacks are huge man-made hills of radioactive industrial waste, called phosphogypsum, produced in phosphate mining operations.
Area residents have been concerned that fertilizer company Mosaic — a Fortune 500 company looking to mine land in DeSoto for phosphate — could bring gypstacks to the county.
• Charlotte County officials followed up with a similar proposal.
Charlotte County’s Planning and Zoning Advisory Board voted unanimously for recommendation of a countywide ban on phosphate mining and production. The change to the county’s zoning bylaw will go before county commissioners in January. The proposed ban was distilled from commissioner statements in recent months, Community Development staff told the advisory board.
• Manatee County also had an issue with a gypstack, with evacuations taking place as Piney Point sprung a problematic leak in April.
Piney Point’s leak was considered, by some, a factor in red tide blooms.
• While there was no direct evidence of a link, red tide did return to Gulf of Mexico shores up and down the coast.
The worst of it was between the middle and late summer with thousands of dead fish washing ashore, sometimes daily.
The red tide algae is natural to the Gulf in concentrations less than 1,000 cells per liter of water. However, in stronger concentrations, the red tide algae, Karenia brevis, releases toxic gases that can cause respiratory irritation, coughing, tearing eyes and scratchy throats, for people and animals on the shore, and it can kill marine life, including fish, sea turtles and marine mammals.
• A loss of seagrass has had a negative impact on manatees in 2021, with record numbers of deaths of the sea cows reported, mainly on the east coast of Florida.
Arrests, trials, convictions
• Marian Evette Williams, 54, was found guilty in October of setting a house fire that resulted in the deaths of three young children — Marcus Clark, 10, and his two brothers Kiani, 8, and Kemaren, 4.
She will be in prison for the rest of her life without the possibility of parole.
In the trial, the prosecution showed she set the blaze because she was angry at her former boyfriend — the grandfather of the victims.
• A teenager was killed March 31. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office didn’t disclose the homicide until pressed by The Daily Sun in April, when the newspaper learned of the death by the teen’s father — who himself had not been informed of her death by authorities.
The Charlotte County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the body of Autumn Higgs, 16, was brought to its facility.
A redacted 911 transcript tied the shooting to an Englewood home. No arrests were made until June when Hayden Wik, 17, the boyfriend of Higgs’, was charged with manslaughter with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor. His mother Lori Lynn Wik, was later arrested for “knowingly and willfully permitting her juvenile son to unlawfully possess a firearm.”
A case management court date is set for Jan. 20.
Politics
• DeSoto County Commissioner Juril “Buddy” Mansfield died Saturday, Feb. 27, from complications of a brief illness. He had been a county commissioner since 2008.
Mansfield’s death happened just a month after the death of DeSoto County Commissioner Terry Hill, District 5, on Jan. 26.
• Venice City Councilman Brian Kelly resigned, citing “personal and professional reasons,” in early December.
• North Port named a new city manager in August. Jerome Fletcher was brought in oversee a nearly $200 million budget and some 700 workers.
Fletcher replaces Pete Lear, who left in 2019. Fletcher’s contract was approved by a 4-1 vote.
• The West Villagers for Responsible Government pushed for de-annexation from North Port of what was West Villages — rebranded in 2020 as Wellen Park. The group seeks to remove lands west of the Myakka River from the city’s municipal boundary. The court battle continues.
Sports
• The Venice High School football team captured the 8A state championship, dominating most of its competition through the year.
• During the year, the Venice girls soccer team also brought home a state title.
• Also in 2021, the Charlotte High School wrestling squad won the state championship as well.
• The Tampa Bay Rays have started hinting at the possibility of leaving Charlotte Sports Park. The Tampa Bay Times reported if the Rays make a move to Ybor City, they could relocate their spring training site to a more geographically convenient location just north of Tampa in Pasco County. The Rays lease with Port Charlotte is up in 2028.
Improvements, developments
• Sarasota County’s $7.7 million makeover of West Dearborn Street keeps moving east to its Indiana Avenue intersection in Englewood.
County officials and the construction company have been working together to plan the project so it focuses on one block at a time. Construction is ahead of schedule for a band shell, permanent restrooms and other amenities at the county’s plaza on the 300 block of West Dearborn where farmers markets, concerts and other community events are held.
• Charlotte County OK’d Boca Grande developer’s new resort for Placida Fishery site while Sarasota County approved a large development of about 10,000 new, eventual, homes for an area near Winchester.
• The Sarasota County School Board approved an exchange agreement for future school sites in Wellen Park.
This purchase involves the exchange of a School Board-owned 60-acre K-8 site valued at $7.13 million for new land for a future K-8 and high school site valued at $17.3 million. Work on those facilities may start in 2022.
Feel good
• Jakobe “Kobe” Washington, 9, of Punta Gorda, was battling leukemia, and defied all odds and was declared cancer-free in September.
He brought the community together beginning in early 2021, when hundreds turned out for several Be the Match bone marrow “cheek swab” events held in Charlotte and Hillsborough counties.
No match was found, but in a last-ditch effort, Washington’s father, Jordan Washington, donated his own marrow, but he was only a 50% match.
After weeks of hospitalization at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Kobe was declared cancer-free. In September, he threw out the first pitch at the Rays’ game in Tampa.
• After Punta Gorda resident Cheryl Teribury was diagnosed with ALS, she knew she had to find a way to make her home accessible for the mechanical wheelchair she would soon need.
Kathi and Ben Haynie read about her in The Daily Sun. Ben Haynie volunteered his skills to make her house accessible.
The Haynies and Teribury have since become friends, and recently Kathi Haynie organized a walk/run fundraiser benefiting the Florida ALS Foundation.
