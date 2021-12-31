Year in review: The most popular stories

The internet has its own way of showcasing what is popular in a community.
While journalists will often look back at the last year with a mind toward what took place that was important, fingers clicking on stories help tell the media what readers found interesting.
COVID coverage dominated what readers at www.yoursun.com scanned during 2021. Nearly 140,000 times, those stories were read at the website during the last 12 months.
The second most popular local story on the website was the Dec. 7 story about a python being discovered — and being on the loose — in South Gulf Cove. That story had more than 37,000 views in just three weeks since it was published.
Readers also took an interest in an upcoming opening of BJ’s Wholesale Club in Charlotte County.
The more than 103,000-square-foot warehouse store is being built on 20 acres on Cochran Boulevard.
More than 27,000 people took an initial interest in that story when details were released Jan. 15. According to BJ’s, it is slated to open next month.
Another 27,000 clicks looked at a national story with a local connection: The Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. Adam Johnson, of Bradenton whose wife listed previously living in Port Charlotte, was among the high profile members of the people going into the Capitol.
Johnson, 36, is facing charges for taking part in the day. He was filmed smiling as he took the podium of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Since then, several other residents of Sarasota and Charlotte counties have been implicated in crimes or misdemeanors of that day. Johnson’s case is continuing through the federal legal system.
What journalists called an “evergreen” story — one that can be written anytime and last a long time — had about the same amount of clicks this year. “What happens when you buy a gun,” a story in the Waterline publication, was published in September and has had 25,000 people read it online.
Another Englewood-based snake story was also popular among readers. This one involved a small snake biting a man. “Pygmy rattler hides in car, bites Englewood man” was read by about 24,000 people following its publication in April.
The victim, Sammie Varela, has been healing after being bit on the right forearm by the snake that was apparently hiding under the passenger seat of his car — he’d reached under it after dropping a tool into that area. The story noted the snakes are not known to be an aggressive species.
Readers also looked at a new resident of Englewood with interest. Retired Army Gen. Michael Flynn purchased a home near several of his siblings in Boca Royale Golf & Country Club. Flynn had been the national security adviser for President Donald Trump. Flynn was later charged and convicted for lying to the FBI. Flynn was later pardoned by Trump.
The closure of Punta Gorda’s Muscle Car City and the subsequent auctioning of about 200 vehicles brought another 20,000 views to www.yoursun.com. Rick Treworgy’s collection racked up $18.4 million in the auction hosted by Mecum Auctions.
Like Gen. Michael Flynn, there was interest in another celebrity moving into Englewood. Unlike Flynn, the celebrity has a decidedly different personality. YouTube entertainer Danny Duncan bought a 93-acre parcel for $3.69 million.
The sketch-comedy artist grew up in Englewood but now spends time between California and Southwest Florida. He also purchased a building formerly owned by The Daily Sun, where, he said, he plans on training jiu-jitsu and using it as an office.
An October suicide that left two other people injured in North Port was also of interest to readers — with about 19,500 views since it took place. The shootings took place in the 2800 block of Sarletto Street on Oct. 3.
One of the victims drove to a gas station at U.S. 41 and Cranberry Boulevard where he called 911; another family member called 911 from near North Port High School.
Other popular stories included:
• Fireworks are legal in Florida, but there’s a catch — Readers wanted to know what the catch was.
• Grandmother, 72, loses custody of granddaughters after asking for help — The Daily Sun followed up that story with one on Christmas Day denoting the children had been returned to her Venice home.
• Allegiant Flight canceled after bumping — a story from Dec. 27.
• ‘She was wearing her ring’ — Celebrities Dale Moss, Clare Crawley seen together again in Venice
