PUNTA GORDA — An 84-year-year old man was arrested Thursday morning, accused of exposing himself to an undercover detective at Flatwoods Park in Punta Gorda.
Members of the Charlotte County Narcotics unit were conducting an undercover operation to combat illegal activities in the park.
When the detective walked up to David E. Keppel, 84, of Fort Myers, his legs were spread apart with his pants unzipped, according to the arrest report. Keppel began rubbing his genitals as the undercover detective approached him.
The undercover detective and Keppel made small talk. The detective told the man he heard the park was a place to “have some fun,” the report states.
Deputies said Keppel than began rubbing his genitals in a more rapid motion and motioned the detective to come over to him. The detective asked Keppel what he had, at which point, Keppel then stood up from the bench, and exposed himself, according to the arrest report.
According to the arrest report, Keppel walked over to the detective, still fondling himself, and reached out with his left hand and grabbed the officer’s genitals and said, “how about you?” The detective called for the members of the Narcotics Unit to move in, and he separated himself from Keppel, the report states.
The incident was caught on audio/video recording device.
Keppel was arrested for exposure of sexual organs and battery. He was booked into the Charlotte County Jail, where he was held on $2,500 bond. He was released Friday.
