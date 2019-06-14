Police lights
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

PUNTA GORDA — A 26-year-old Punta Gorda woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The woman was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima westbound on Zemel Road east of Deer Pass Road when she lost control of the vehicle, veering into the eastbound lane, according to FHP. She then over-corrected the opposite direction, causing the vehicle to veer right and rotate clockwise, a press release stated.

The car exited the roadway onto the north shoulder, where it struck a utility pole before coming to rest on the north shoulder of Zemel Road facing northeast. The driver was deceased at the scene, according to FHP. The press release stated she was not wearing a seat belt. Results were still pending whether alcohol was involved in the crash.

The driver's identity has not yet been released as FHP works to notify the next of kin.

Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com

0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments