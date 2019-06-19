A 70-year-old North Port man died on U.S. 41 after experiencing a medical emergency behind the wheel, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Steven Slack was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 south on U.S. 41 north of the intersection of Cochran Boulevard around 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to a press release.

When he experienced the medical emergency, Slack reportedly drifted to the left, crossing the northbound lanes and exiting onto the east shoulder of U.S. 41, where his truck struck a stop sign.

According to FHP, the vehicle continued south on the shoulder and entered the parking lot of the Chik-fil-A at 1814 Tamiami Trail. In the parking lot, the front of the truck struck an electrical box and a light pole. The truck came to final rest in the parking lot facing south.

Slack was deceased at the scene, according to FHP.

