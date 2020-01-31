SARASOTA — A high school freshman has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting Wednesday night.
Sha’Miya Williams, 14, is being charged with second-degree attempted murder, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
According to a police report, at about 9 p.m. Wednesday, authorities responded to the 1700 block of 23rd Street, Sarasota, for a report of a shooting. Officers found a victim, a 16-year-old boy, suffering multiple wounds from a 9mm handgun.
Witnesses told officers they were speaking with the victim in a driveway when Williams walked up and started shooting at the victim.
Williams allegedly fired a total of nine rounds.
The victim and Williams do not know one another. According to a police report, the victim was chatting outside with two girls. One of the girls — a relative of Williams — was having an ongoing social media dispute with the victim.
The victim told authorities he saw Williams “flexing” the same gun earlier on social media.
Williams lives in Sarasota and attends Bayshore High School in Bradenton.
Per state statute, information about juveniles charged with felonies is public record.
The victim is expected to survive. He was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to tend to wounds in the upper right leg and the left arm.
A 2013 Nissan Ultra parked in the driveway, where a group of teens were talking, was struck by gunfire four times.
Williams was arrested without incident on Thursday and transported to the Sarasota County Jail.
This case remains an active and ongoing investigation, say officials. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Adam Morningstar at 941-263-6838 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
