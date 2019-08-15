A woman who has pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter may receive a lesser penalty after her sentencing was delayed so she can be considered a youthful offender, should the court choose.
Kelsi Lanier, now 21, was 18 when she crashed her car into another vehicle stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of U.S. 41 with Easy Street. The force of the impact made the second car rear-end a third car in front of it.
Lanier's front seat passenger, Ashlyn Eaton, 19, of North Port, died in the crash. The other occupants in all three vehicles were transported to the hospital, including Lanier herself who suffered incapacitating injuries, according to the arrest affidavit.
All the occupants of Lanier's vehicle tested positive for amphetamine, benzodiazepine, cannabinoid, cocaine metabolite, and opiates, according to the report. The crash happened on Oct. 8, 2016 at approximately 11:18 p.m. At the time, Lanier had another open DUI case in which marijuana joints were found in her car. However, the DUI charge was not pursued by prosecutors. Lanier was cited for reckless driving and adjudicated guilty for possession of drug paraphernalia.
In the more recent case, Lanier was scheduled for an open plea and sentencing this week but the proceeding is now delayed until October.
State law allows the court to sentence youthful offenders to less harsh punishments, such as community supervision for no more than six years, incarceration at a county facility, a department of probation or restitution facility, or up to six years in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
A new version of the law will allow the statute to apply to anyone who committed an offense while under 21. Under the current version, offenders who turn 21 while their case is still open miss the "window of sentencing opportunity," according to a defense motion.
Lanier's case was delayed due to issues related to mental competency. She turned 21 about one month prior to being found competent to proceed, according to Public Defender Toby Oonk.
Judge Donald Mason granted the motion "with great reluctance," stating in an order, "The Legislature has found that a Youthful Offender sentence should aim to improve the chances of correction and successful return to the community of youthful offenders sentenced to imprisonment by providing them with enhanced vocational, educational, counseling, or public service opportunities and by preventing their association with older and more experienced criminals during the term of their confinement."
He stated he is "not unmindful of the anguish the delays in the case have caused the family of the victim. The grief and sorrow suffered by the families who have lost loved ones is immeasurable. Attributable to William Gladstone is the legal maxim 'Justice delayed is justice denied.' While that is true to a certain extent, rushed judgment is in no one's interest."
He noted that whether to sentence someone as a youthful offender is up the court's discretion and is not an obligation.
Lanier is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 18 at 9 a.m. at the Charlotte County Justice Center.
