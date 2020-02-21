A Port Charlotte man died in a DeSoto County crash Thursday evening around 8:12 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
Ronald E. Jauch, 85, was stopped on SW Peace River Street in a 2008 Chrysler Sebring facing west when he made a left turn onto County Road 769, according to a press release.
Jauch entered into the path of Robert E. Moynihan, 46, of Englewood, driving a 2005 Isuzu QNR. The front right corner of his vehicle collided with the front left side of Jauch's vehicle, FHP reported.
The Chrysler rotated and came to rest on the west shoulder of County Road 769 facing north. Moynihan's vehicle came to rest on the west shoulder.
Jauch was pronounced deceased at the scene, while Moynihan was uninjured. No citations were issued in the crash. Both men wore seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
