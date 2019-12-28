(Excerpts from the Daily Herald-News from Dec. 26, 1979-Jan. 9, 1980)
Looking at 1980
As we face the New Year, 1980, we do so in a spirit of anticipation. We can also think very positively of what we have and how well this Nation and its people are doing in relation to the vast majority of the world. We can count our blessings. The Great American Dream is still a reality. We can look toward 1980 with hope. Happy New Year.
Vatican City — Papal message
Pope John Paul dedicated his Christmas Day appeal to the children of the world. The Pope stressed the importance of human rights, and the dangers of the arms race. The Pope was speaking from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to about 300,000 people gathered in the square below him. A special message: The Year of the Child.
Business is still excellent
Charlotte businessmen surveyed this week and termed this Christmas business as excellent. Department store managers were pleased. Charlotte County has been leading the six-county Southwest Florida region the past year. There were percentage increases in gross and retail sales. Gross sales jumped 38%. Collier County recorded the next highest increase by 30%. This may well change in the New Year. The number of telephone main stations increased in Charlotte by 10%. Housing starts in our county were the second lowest dropping, 7%.
Councilmen running again
All three Punta Gorda City Councilmen whose terms are up, plan to run for re-election in the Feb. 5 elections. Incumbent Councilman C.R. “Tiny” Johnson, Mayor Charles Phipps and Robert Taylor have all picked up their qualifying papers. Councilmen Paul Monroe and Jack Reilly have another year to serve before their terms expire.
Herbert Dorsett chosen to be Ponce De Leon
Ponce de Leon at long last has found that Fountain of Youth. The discoverer of Charlotte Harbor has been rejuvenated in the person of Herbert Dorsett. The romantic and adventurous Spanish explorer will honor Charlotte County with his presence during the Ponce de Leon Festival. The festival will be sponsored by the Youth Museum Feb. 18 through March 2.
Compiled by Janine H. Smith. Email: janinehs1@comcast.net
Midway light
It is frustrating and discouraging that the Midway Boulevard and U.S. 41 safety light has been delayed again. There is danger and a track record of the intersection for accidents with one fatality. It involves the government, which is best and closest to the people at the local level. The farther away, the more red tape. We should like to see consumer advocate Ralph Nader’s comments.
Watching out
We have endorsed and encouraged the efforts of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Department and the Port Charlotte Woman’s Club to set up a comprehensive anti-crime effort known as Neighborhood Watch. A network of residents have been “On the Lookout” for suspicious activity on streets and at neighbors’ homes. Dealing a blow to crime! Especially incidents like burglaries are watched out for. The program has informed residents how to build up the security of their own homes, with proper locks, for instance. The news is spreading through the county and put people more at ease.
Luxury cruise on stage
There will be a luxury cruise on stage in the near future. Passengers for this cruise were looking over the “itinerary.” The passengers are June Bremer, B. James Ferkes and Jane Clements. They may be seen in the Charlotte Players production of the Fred Carmichael play about three couples who take a world cruise. The production will open a five-night run at the Charlotte Cultural Center Theatre on Jan. 5, 1980.
‘Charlie Sez...’
“Let’s all get together give the United Way and move to our $91,600 goal.”
Stefonek-Wick Wedding Announced
Mary Katherine Stefonek was wed to John Wick at the St. Charles Borromeo Church in Port Charlotte. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Stefonek of Port Charlotte. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Wick. After a wedding trip to West Virginia, the couple will reside in Port Charlotte.
Campione-Gomez engagement
Benjamin and Yolanda Campione of Port Charlotte announced the engagement of their daughter, Linda Marie, to James David Gomez. He is the son of Joseph and Edith Gomez of Port Charlotte. Linda Marie is employed at Sambo’s Restaurant, Port Charlotte. James graduated from Charlotte High School and the University of Florida. Currently he is employed AR Grand Union, Charlotte Harbor.
Lawrence Welk Show opens Charlotte County 1980 All-Star Celebrity
The well-known Lawrence Welk Show will open this season’s “All-Star Celebrity Series” in the Punta Gorda Civic Center on Jan. 15. With Welk to perform are Myron Floren, longtime accordionist, and Gail Farrell, vocalist and pianist for the show. They will present a variety of music for Charlotte County residents’ dancing pleasure. This announcement came from Harry Nohrr, director of the auditorium’s Civic Center.
Compiled by Janine H. Smith. Email: janinehs1@comcast.net
