Commissioners voted this week to increase combined water and sewer rates starting at 7 percent by April, followed by four more yearly increases of, 7, 7, 5 and 5 percent.
It’s been more than two years since the last utility increase. Before the final decision, the public can weigh in during a Feb. 10 public hearing in the county building, 18500 Murdock Circle, at 10 a.m.
These rates would translate into a bill of $99.18 in the first year for a single family using 4,000 gallons of water per month, up from the current $92.69. By year five, it would be $125.19, however, commissioners noted the county can re-evaluate in three years whether the last two years of increases are necessary.
In Charlotte County, most houses do not use that much water, and average bills are currently about $78, according to utility consultants. This is one of the reasons the county’s rates are higher than most other regions in Southwest Florida, local officials have said. Having one of the oldest populations in the country means small households, and many are seasonal. This makes it costly to run utilities here.
The county is also digging itself out of a $100 million debt from the 1990s when it had to buy the bankrupt and poorly designed General Development Utilities.
Commissioners unanimously picked rates that were even higher over five years than recommended by consulting firm Public Resources Management Group, Inc.
These rates affect 60,700 accounts throughout the county including single-family households, commercial customers and group accounts, Utilities Director Craig Rudy told the Sun.
Commissioner Christopher Constance explained his call for higher rates. “I’m so nervous about the financial health of this utility moving forward. I want to make sure we have plenty of cash, plenty to move utilities when projects come forward.”
Commissioner Bill Truex agreed, adding, “This isn’t fun to do...It’s going to affect me significantly... but I also know that I want water to continue to come, and I want my waste water to continue to leave.”
The commission almost voted for separate rates for water and wastewater, which would have resulted in increases of only 2.5 percent for water for each of three years only. Wastewater, however, would have increased 11.5 percent for each of three years. Commissioners considered this the best option at first, because 40 percent of Charlotte County Utilities customers — 20,000 households — only receive water, not sewer services.
At the last minute, however, Commissioner Joe Tiseo pointed out that a large number of new sewer customers are coming online in places like El Jobean and Spring Lake, and they would immediately be hit with 11.5 percent increases. These places and several other waterside communities are being forced to switch from aging septic systems to public sewers at substantial public and private cost. An anti-government sentiment has swelled among some of the households there.
Commissioners quickly changed course to a combined rate.
Commissioner Ken Doherty asked county staff whether the county’s future rates will meet the federal standard of affordability.
No, said Capital Improvements Director Travis Mortimer. That affordable range set by the U.S. Department of Agriculture is $98-$105.
“We paid double for our utilities,” said Constance. “Our rates are never going to be lined up with whatever USDA says they’re supposed to be. That’s just the way it is.”
Commissioners Truex pinned some blame on earlier boards for failing to prepare for future maintenance.
Constance agreed, saying “We’re now dealing with infrastructure that’s 40, 50, 60 years old.”
A final reason for increasing rate is the county’s rapid growth rate, which consultants said is twice the historic rate. About $70 million in expansion projects include a new sewer plant on Burnt Store Road and a new sewage lift station in mid-county. Debt payments in general will decline by 2025, consultants said, but costs for maintenance may go up.
(0) comments
