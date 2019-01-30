Some of our flowering ornamental plants are well-known for their toxic properties – oleander, for example. The beauty hides a toxic nature that must be taken into consideration. One such plant that many gardeners may not realize is toxic is the shrub called “Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.” This beautiful flowering shrub is blooming right now and it is worth growing, with some words of warning.
Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow is a flowering shrub growing, unpruned, up to 10 feet tall and 8 feet wide. Dwarf forms are available which will often fit better into smaller scale landscapes. The evergreen/semi-evergreen foliage is festooned with interesting flowers during the summer and fall in much of Florida. Hardy in Zone 9B, this Brazilian native does well in our climate. It is the fragrant flowers that give this unique shrub its name as they open purple, begin to fade to lavender and eventually turn white over a few days’ time. As new 2-inch-wide blooms are constantly emerging, there is a consistent show of mixed color every day during the blooming period. Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow is also noted for its ability to flower well in partially shaded locations which can brighten up those areas. The best display I saw of this was at Bok Tower which supported a long, tall hedge of this flowering shrub brightening up a relatively shady area.
While Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow can make a fine specimen by itself, a shrub border is a nice landscape feature as well as it used in mass plantings, as a screen or even as a trained standard with a single trunk.
Now while Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow is a Florida-Friendly Landscaping recommended plant, there is this caveat: this plant is toxic and this fact should give pause with consideration related to the presence of children, pets and livestock. A member of the Solanaceae or nightshade family, all plant parts of Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow contain poisonous alkaloids. The berries are noted as especially toxic. Risk management and due diligence are in order here.
With this precaution in mind, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow can make a stunning seasonal display that will have the neighbors talking. As with any plant you work with, “Right Plant, Right Place”, is a good motto to follow. For more information on colorful flowering shrubs, and even what plants are toxic, please call our Master Gardener volunteers on the Plant Lifeline on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 941-764-4340 for gardening help and insight into their role as an Extension volunteer. Don’t forget to visit our other County Plant Clinics in the area. Please check this link for a complete list of site locations, dates and times — http://blogs.ifas.ufl.edu/charlotteco/files/2018/03/Plant-Clinics-Schedule.pdf.
