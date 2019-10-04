PORT CHARLOTTE— Members of the line dance club at the Franz Ross YMCA in Port Charlotte are wearing tattered clothes while rehearsing for their spooky performance.

Their performance will be at the YMCA's annual trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct. 26, where the group will dance to 'Thriller'.

There are two groups of dancers, one from the Franz Ross YMCA in Port Charlotte, and the other group from the Bayfront YMCA, in Punta Gorda.