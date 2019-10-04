PORT CHARLOTTE— Members of the line dance club at the Franz Ross YMCA in Port Charlotte are wearing tattered clothes while rehearsing for their spooky performance.
Their performance will be at the YMCA's annual trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct. 26, where the group will dance to 'Thriller'.
There are two groups of dancers, one from the Franz Ross YMCA in Port Charlotte, and the other group from the Bayfront YMCA, in Punta Gorda.
However, the fun is not limited solely to members.
Dance instructor Charles Reynolds invites the public to join in as well.
They can choose to attend Friday rehearsals, 9:15 a.m. at Bayfront, or 1:15 p.m. at Franz Ross, or join the dancers in flash-mob fashion the night of the event.
You can choose to come dressed up, or not.
Reynolds said the performance is part of what's called 'Thrill the World Day,' where people from all over the world dance to Thriller at the same time at 6:45 p.m.
Dancers will meet at the YMCA on Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. to run through the dance, then start on clothing and makeup.
Trunk-or-treating for the kids begins at 6 p.m.
The YMCA will have a Monster Mash Ball at the Bayfront YMCA, 750 W. Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda, Friday, Oct. 18, for a full night of dancing including ballroom, line, and country dancing. There will be a 50/50 raffle and costume awards. The event is from 6 to 10 p.m. and tickets cost $10 each.
The annual trunk-or-treat event, with the Thriller dance flash mob will take place Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Franz Ross YMCA, 19333 Quesada Ave. in Port Charlotte.
The event is free. If you wish to join the dancers, or for more information, contact Charles Reynolds at creynolds@skyymca.org.
Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com
