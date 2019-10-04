However, the fun is not limited to members. Dance instructor Charles Reynolds invites you to join in as well, choosing Friday rehearsals, 9:15 a.m. at Bayfront, or 1:15 p.m. at Franz Ross, or joining the dancers in flash-mob fashion the night of the event. You can choose to come dressed up, or not.

Reynolds said the performance is part of what's called Thrill the World Day, where people from all over the world dance to "Thriller" at the same time at 6:45 p.m.

Dancers will meet at the YMCA at 5 p.m. on Oct. 26 to run through the dance, then start on clothing and makeup.

Trunk-or-treating for the kids begins at 6 p.m. A family Spooky Fun Walk at 7:15 p.m. follows.

The YMCA on Oct. 18 also hosts a Monster Mash Ball at the Bayfront YMCA, 750 W. Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda, a full night of dancing including ballroom, line and country dancing. There will be a 50/50 raffle and costume awards. The event is from 6 to 10 p.m. and tickets cost $10 each.

The annual trunk-or-treat event with the "Thriller" dance flash mob is Oct. 26 at the Franz Ross YMCA, 19333 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte.

The event is free. If you wish to join the dancers, or for more information, contact Charles Reynolds at creynolds@skyymca.org.

