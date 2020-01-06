PORT CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte County woman is livid after she says her 7-pound Yorkshire terrier was killed by two pit bulls Sunday morning walking near her home on West Tarpon Boulevard.
Brenda Foley was taking her dog Berkley on his morning walk like she does every day. When she paused to check for cars coming, she said two pit bulls came “barreling down” on her dog from their yard on Grove Avenue.
“They killed my dog,” she said. “It was a very vicious attack. Very vicious. They weren’t after me; they were after my dog, but they could have killed me just as easily as they killed him.”
One of the pit bulls also bit Foley, requiring her to go to an urgent care clinic, get a tetanus shot, and take medication for 10 days.
“No one knows if the dogs are vaccinated,” she said. “Animal Control could not come out to the scene because they don’t work Sunday.”
Foley believes Animal Control should be on call 24 hours a day just like law enforcement. Instead, she said she only got a note on her door on Sunday while she was at the clinic, and Animal Control didn’t actually meet with her until Monday.
“I’m angry at the county more than I am at the dogs,” she said. “They could have sent somebody out here and taken care of this... They need to start in this county enforcing the leash laws. Don’t wait until five or six people have complained about it.”
Foley said she frequently sees the two dogs running in the yard with no fence or leash to keep them contained. She’s aware of others in the neighborhood who have had issues with the dogs and stated there’s a bus stop nearby, where approximately 15 kids get on to go to school.
“Kids play around,” she said in an email addressed to the Charlotte County commissioners. “A little commotion could set off these unpredictable animals at any time.”
Animal Control Division Manager Brian Jones said Monday the incident is still under investigation.
A preliminary report said an Animal Control officer made contact with the dogs’ owner Sunday and told him the dogs would be placed under quarantine. He agreed to meet with an officer Monday afternoon.
No further updates were immediately available.
