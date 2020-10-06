The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the Punta Gorda Police Department are making improvements for 911 callers.
Charlotte County residents can now create online health profiles that can be shared with 911 staff when users call. If you enroll yourself, the person on the other end can have access to your emergency health data when you call 911.
Your data can’t be accessed unless you make a profile and call 911.
Anyone can make a profile on the iPhone Health App or sign up with the Emergency Health Profile Association at emergencyprofile.org.
The platform, RapidSOS, says it is the world’s first emergency response data platform that links health data from connected devices or profiles to 911 and first responders in an emergency.
Information from a user's profile can be shared with any local agency that uses RapidSOS.
The E911 office for CCSO can be reached at 941-575-5339.
