PUNTA GORDA — On Thanksgiving morning, you can chase the turkey before you eat it.
Florida SouthWestern State College and Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity are holding the 21st annual Turkey Trot, which has become an annual tradition for many locals who want to burn a ton of calories prior to the big feast.
Proceeds from the event will help 35 families in need of housing, according to Habitat.
The event features a 5K race, which is traditionally led by a bicycle-riding turkey mascot. Medals will be awarded for first, second and third place for male and female runners in multiple age categories.
The race starts at 7:30 a.m. at the FSW Punta Gorda campus, 26300 Airport Road. It's expected to last two hours. More than 700 participants have signed up so far, organizers said.
If running isn't your thing, you can do the 5K Fun Walk.
If you don't want to get up that early to drive to Punta Gorda, you can sign up for a 5K Virtual/Run Walk. Do it on a treadmill, if you'd like. You'll still be raising money.
To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/FL/PuntaGorda/CCHabitatTurkeyTrot.
Registration for all events is $40 for adults until Monday, then it's $45. After Monday, you can register at the Habitat office in Punta Gorda through Wednesday or the morning of the race. Registration is $25 for children ages 4-14, and it's free for kids under 4.
For more information visit www.charlottecountyhfh.org/events/turkey-trot or email events@charlottecountyhfh.org.
