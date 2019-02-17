First, Vicki Olson lost her husband. Then she lost her job. Then she learned her water and sewer bill was going to start a steady climb upward.
Her rates are already among the highest in the state and in the nation. She was one of dozens who spoke at the Charlotte County Commission meeting last week to say they could not afford the increase.
Commissioners, however, voted to increase rates by 7 percent per year for three years. Their compromise was to not raise rates another 5 percent in years four and five.
For Olson, however, she can’t afford her bill now. The typical monthly household bill will rise from today’s $92.69 to $113.51 by 2021.
“I have no income. What am I supposed to do?” she asked.
Many people lectured commissioners on their moral and management duties. Olson simply stated her plight. Others rose to her defense, reminding commissioners of their Biblical duties to serve a widow.
At this point, however, Olson’s best option may be to apply for assistance from her fellow water and sewer ratepayers.
Charlotte County Utilities and the county’s Social Services Department have been running a program called Heartship since the early 2000s. The program starts when ratepayers decide to pay extra on their monthly bill to help others who cannot pay. The utility has 60,700 accounts, including commercial ones.
The number of people served by the program has increased in recent years, said Colleen Turner, senior manager with the county’s Neighborhood Services and 211 programs. In fiscal 2017, the county approved nine applications and gave out $825. In fiscal 2018, the county approved 47 applications totaling $8,946. In the first quarter of fiscal 2019 (October through December), the county approved 12 applications worth $2,407.
The utilities department collects the money from ratepayers, with typical donations of $1 to $10, Turner said. In fiscal 2018, 1,921 customers donated to the program through their monthly bill, donating a total of $6,893.
To be eligible for assistance, households cannot earn more than 150 percent of the federal poverty level, which is, for example, $37,650 for a family of four. They also must be able to document a recent financial setback. Households can apply once every two years. The county used to make people wait five years, and gave out a maximum of $90, but in 2018, those restrictions ended or were changed, Turner said.
Many who apply for this program are not eligible, Turner said. For example, in fiscal 2018, 749 households called the county’s 211 line asking for water and sewer bill assistance. The main reason for being turned down is when households earn too much money, despite being poor. The second reason is an inability to document a recent crisis. Also, some people call who do not get their water from Charlotte County Utilities, but rather, from utility programs in Punta Gorda, Charlotte Harbor or Englewood, Turner said. Those utilities do not have hardship programs, and refer people to area churches or nonprofit agencies.
For those who do not qualify, the county also refers them to other social service programs or area churches.
The county wants to get the word out to people in need, and to people who might want to donate.
The fund balance in October was $15,623, Turner said.
