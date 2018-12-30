The future of the city will be put through the looking glass this month as Punta Gorda and TEAM Punta Gorda partner to host “Punta Gorda: Journey to the Future.”
The Jan. 7 event will bring together city stakeholders to discuss strategies for the future planning of the city, according to a TEAM Punta Gorda press release. The event will encourage participation from residents when it comes to updating the Citywide Master Plan, allowing participants to benefit from the shared knowledge of the speakers.
It will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
Registration for the free event is online at teampuntagorda.org
“We’re thrilled that the city is doing the City-wide master plan this year and I think it’s really a smart thing to do,” said Nancy Johnson, Team Punta Gorda CEO, at the Dec. 19 regular City Council meeting. “We think that Journey to the Future’s contribution will be a major public education effort. What we are hoping is that people will come away with this with lots of information on best practices and new ideas for small cities like ours.”
Allegiant Travel Company President John Redmond will serve as keynote speaker for the event. Allegiant has plans to build Sunseeker Resort along Charlotte Harbor. Redmond is slated to discuss factors that led to the company’s vision and investments in Charlotte County.
The event will feature multiple tracks with speakers covering a range of topics regarding best practices in urban planning and development. A panel will discuss the history and culture of Punta Gorda.
“The current status enrollment right now is we have 558 registrants plus about 60 guests so that’s about 610,” said Johnson. “We have room, given our set up in the event center for about 100 more participants.”
In October, the City Council named Dover, Kohl & Partners of Miami as consultant for development of the Citywide Master Plan. This meeting is part of the process.
During a March City Council meeting, there was a discussion about loosening the city’s current land development regulations, such as building heights in the downtown center, to make it easier for developers to build within the city limits. Since that time, some residents have supported the idea of changing the city’s LDRs to encourage new development, while others worry such changes will cause the city to lose its hometown and historic feel.
The Citywide Master Plan is intended to bridge the gap between those opposing views.
“We are grateful to Team PG volunteers for developing ‘Journey to the Future’,” said City Manager Howard Kunik in a press release. “Offering our citizens opportunities to learn more about the elements of urban planning will help them participate in the charrette process employed by the consulting firm that will be developing the updated Citywide Master Plan.”
Other speakers include:
- Rick Severance, Babcock Ranch CEO
- Victor Dover, principal at Dover Kohl & Partners
- Tim Hernandez, a builder and developer with experience in developing new urban communities
“Hernandez is really skilled in redevelopment and traditional neighborhood development opportunities and he has worked a lot in South Florida,” said Melissa Reichert, the city’s communications manager. “So it’s really important to hear from somebody who has worked on communities like ours.”
A Punta Gorda history panel will also be featured at the event consisting of community figures Gussie Baker, Martha Berida, Chris Evans and Paula McQueen, as well as Lee Pitts, host of the Fox 4 show Lee Pitts Live, to facilitate the panel.
“Journey to the Future” is offered at no charge, but participants are asked to register in advance so that adequate meeting space can be provided.
“This is a unique opportunity,” said Johnson, “to bring citizens together to learn about best practices in urban planning and to hear from communities that have successfully developed and implemented innovative master plans.”
As part of the Citywide Master Plan development process, Dover Kohl will be hosting a series of charrettes to gain community input on the city’s future. Those charrettes have been tentatively scheduled to run from March 11-15. Specific times and locations are still being determined.
The Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center is located at 75 Taylor St. in Punta Gorda.
