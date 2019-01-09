For those who have wondered whether the planned Sunseeker resort will happen, a preview center will open next month at the construction site along U.S. 41.
Allegiant Travel Company President John Redmond announced the imminent opening of this temporary structure — which has the numerical address 4949 etched on the building — and other project updates, before an audience of 700 people Monday at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. Allegiant owns Sunseeker. Redmond was the keynote speaker for the Punta Gorda planning conference called “Journey to the Future.”
After his presentation, a crowd gathered to shake his hand, and offer suggestions or requests, such as bringing back flights to Long Island.
Punta Gorda resident Joan Janer said she was impressed with Sunseeker’s plans, and so were others.
“What impressed me most was the green growing on the roof, and the water quality treatment,” she said. Redmond described how the roof of the conference center will have a garden with herbs and vegetables for the restaurants. And all the water runoff will be filtered before it goes into the harbor.
Redmond was even more complimentary, saying the Punta Gorda Airport is one of his favorites of all the 120 that Allegiant now serves.
“This airport here is at the top of the list,” he said. The reassuring thing, he said, is that this airport is ready to expand from its current 1.5 million passengers with Allegiant to 2 million next year and 5 million in the future.
For the resort, construction has already begun on the 22-acre site west of U.S. 41 at the bridge over Charlotte Harbor. But construction so far has been on underground utilities, or on converting the county’s old one lane Main Street.
“People are saying, ‘When are you going to be started?’” Redmond said. His first answer is, “We’ve been doing a lot of work.”
Redmond told the Sun he expects site plans for above ground construction to be submitted to the county in the coming days or week. More information on the company’s financial status will be presented in Allegiant’s next shareholder report at the end of the month, he said.
Work on visible structures will begin this spring, he said. By summer 2020, they’ll be taking job applications, he said, for an estimated 650 jobs in hospitality.
The project is expected to cost about $420 million, the company announced this fall.
The first thing people may notice above ground, Redmond told the Sun in a later interview, is about 2,000 pilings sticking out of the ground. These are the pilings for two condominium towers and a hotel, all of which will be nine stories, starting 16 feet above ground. Sunseeker’s grand plan includes nine condominium towers, but it is starting with just two and a hotel for 500 hotel rooms and 180 condominiums. It is allowed up to 1,495 units.
These first structures will be located in the southern tip of the development, he said, closest to the bridge and in the narrowest part of the property. Part of the 1,000-foot pool may go in the first phase, he said, and a large part of the 2,150-foot seawall and public harborwalk.
Construction laws today require any new building along the waterfront to be above a certain level to protect people from flooding. So cars will be parked under the buildings at ground level. The first floor of these buildings will be commercial space, including restaurants, which will all be new brands rather than chains, Redmond said.
A conference center with a ballroom holding up to 700 people will have glass walls overlooking the harbor, Redmond told the audience. The resort and the conference center should help other hotels in the area, rather than hurt them, he said.
Redmond shared the environmental contributions that the resort will offer. Right now, he said, construction workers are digging out old septic systems from properties that are now demolished. The resort will have a full sewer and water treatment system, increasing water quality standards by 733 percent, an environmental report stated.
“All of the water that hits the site now just runs into the harbor,” he said.
The resort will employ a central heating and cooling plant for higher efficiency, and all the lighting will be LED.
As for flood control, he said, the new sea wall will mean that the site will no longer be considered the highest flood risk.
