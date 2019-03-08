What do you want from Punta Gorda? What do you want for its future?
These are simple questions to ask; however, both are far from an easy answer.
So, let’s stick to simplicity — if you want Punta Gorda to grow but keep its “harborside hometown” feel, now is the time to speak up.
Punta Gorda is holding a series of meetings, called charrettes, from Monday, March 11, through Friday, March 15, between city staff, residents and consulting firm Dover, Kohl & Partners to develop the Citywide Master Plan. In October 2018, the City Council named the Miami firm as consultant for development of that plan. The charrettes serve as the major community input part of the firm’s process.
“The Citywide Master Plan will guide the future of Punta Gorda for many years to come,” said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert. “We need input from everyone to create a plan that will provide the best quality of life for all of our residents.”
The two kick-off sessions can hold just over 800 participants, according to Reichert, but only 400 people have registered, as of this report.
“This is a unique and important opportunity for residents to have a say in the future of their town,” said Nancy Johnson, CEO of Team Punta Gorda, a local nonprofit responsible for developing the city’s first master plan over a decade ago after Hurricane Charley.
Growth and development in the city hit a bit of controversy during a March 2018 City Council meeting when a council discussion was held about loosening the city’s current land development regulations — such as building heights in the downtown center — to make it easier for developers to build within the city limits.
Since that time, some residents have supported the idea of changing the city’s LDRs to encourage new development, while others worry such changes will cause the city to lose its hometown and historic feel.
“Now is the moment (to be heard),” Johnson said. “This plan will guide us for many years to come. Participation is the key word. There are those who are concerned about change, about growth, about new development.”
Residents can register for the input sessions at puntagordamasterplan.com/new-events.
At the “Work in Progress” event, residents can see the work completed during the charrette week, which will include the planning vision and community goals, illustrated concepts for future land uses and building forms, ideas for better connectivity, mobility, parks and open spaces, housing and initial strategies for implementation.
“This is an opportunity for (residents to) participate in the decisions of our local government and to hear others’ opinions,” Johnson said. “There are those who have strong ideas about how they want the downtown to look. There are those that have strong ideas about bicycle & pedestrian safety. This is the opportunity to express those ideas and have them recorded and heard; don’t miss it.”
