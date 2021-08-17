PUNTA GORDA — After 30-plus years of volunteer work and even a day named in her honor in Charlotte County, Punta Gorda resident Sushila Cherian has no plans of slowing down.
"Some (in the community) have called me the Energizer Bunny," said Cherian, who referred to herself as an older woman but laughed when asked her age.
"I've just always had incredible energy; it’s a gift," she said. "I am blessed and that is one reason why I keep doing what I do."
Since moving to Punta Gorda in 1983 with her late husband, Dr. JV Cherian, Sushila has been involved with so many volunteer efforts she has trouble keeping track of them all.
"It would be easier to count those I haven't worked with," she said.
In April, Charlotte County noted her efforts by declaring April 13 as Sushila Cherian Recognition Day.
Sushila began her volunteer work with the American Cancer Society, where she served on the board and drove patients to and from treatments.
Over the years, she also also worked with Charlotte County History Services, the Blanchard House Museum, the Punta Gorda Symphony, the Charlotte County Players, the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, the Punta Gorda Historical Society, the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society, the Punta Gorda Cultural Heritage Center of SW Florida, Charlotte County Coastal Clean-up, Drug Free Charlotte County, and many more.
"Sometimes I ask myself, 'Did I really do all those things," she said. "I've donated my time for many little things over the years."
Sushila had to take a 10-month break during the pandemic after falling ill with coronavirus.
"I was so weak because of it," she said. "I'm very slowly filling up the calendar but holding back with Delta variants."
In the last month or so, Sushila has returned to volunteering at the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic in Port Charlotte. She also plans to volunteer as an usher at the Langdon Playhouse in Port Charlotte.
For the past few years, she has also been mentoring a Charlotte County student who recently graduated from the Florida Southwestern Collegiate High School-Charlotte Campus.
"You have to make a difference … every one of us has to make a difference," Sushila said. "'Make a difference' — that has to be all of our watchword. Out of time, talent or pleasure — some have one in abundance and others have others — but you have to make a difference and that should be our legacy.
"We are here and gone in a blink of an eye and should not be worried about insignificant things."
Sushila traces her desire to help others back to her parents.
"When I was a girl in Singapore, my mother would feed the poor in our community, and I would help, and that gave me a glimpse that there was a parallel world of those in need," she said.
"Something must have percolated in my mind that here is another slice of life that I was not aware of and (perhaps), by process of osmosis, it filtered into my mind and stayed there."
From serving on boards and working behind desks to modeling on runways for fundraisers, acting in local Halloween ghost tours, and even rappelling down the side of a building to raise awareness about drug use among youth, Sushila has one thing she still wants to do.
"I might still be a dishwasher," she said, referring to a recent offer she made to wash dishes for free at a local restaurant.
"They had posted on (social media) that they were in desperate need of a dishwasher and so I gathered up my courage and went over to volunteer, but they had filled the position."
