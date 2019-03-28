PORT CHARLOTTE -- Skylar Rupert, 18, did over 300 hours of community service, wrote a 500 word essay, studied four months each for both the SAT and ACTs, earned the Bright Futures Florida academic scholarship and got straight-A's all throughout high school.
So, yeah, it's pretty obvious that Rupert earned her spot in Florida Polytechnic University.
But as shown in the recent college admission cheating scandals, including two celebrity actresses, some parents bribed their kid's way into college in lieu of impressive grades or honest test scores.
"The admissions process should be based on the transcript," Rupert said. "You should prove that you deserve to be there."
And, Rupert has an interesting theory for how money involved in the scandal should pan out.
"That should go to the people who can't afford to go there," she said.
And even though Rupert received a scholarship for tuition, books, room and board, other necessities for college are her monetary responsibility.
Rupert currently goes to Florida Southwestern Collegiate High School at the Charlotte campus, and got accepted to all the colleges she applied to.
She plans to major in mechanical engineering this Fall.
