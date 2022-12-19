PUNTA GORDA - When shoppers heard the familiar "ho-ho-ho" on Saturday, some couldn't resist but stop and tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

From the commodore of the Isles Yacht Club to 3-year-old Nicole Yorch and her sister, 8-year-old Julianna, many paused to chat with Santa, portrayed by Briyin Butgereit, who volunteered for two hours at the Habitat for Humanity Punta Gorda resale store.


