The ukulele was played throughout the Punta Gorda Symphony Summer Camp Showcase by the elementary campers, under the direction of Punta Gorda Symphony violinist Rachel Cox. For many, it was their first time playing the instrument.
Port Charlotte High School Band Director Corey Hoeben leads the 2nd-5th grade Punta Gorda Symphony Summer campers through the playing of the hand drums during the Punta Gorda Symphony Summer Camp Showcase.
Under the direction of Punta Gorda Symphony violinist, Rachel Cox, the 2nd–5th-grade summer campers learned to play several songs on the violin. All students had the opportunity to learn and play on the steel drum, violin, recorder and percussion instruments.
Punta Gorda Symphony elementary summer camper Seneia Santiago waits for her cue on the steel drums.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Punta Gorda Symphony elementary summer campers Oliver Rowell and Mason Cardenas play percussion instruments during a special segment of the Punta Gorda Symphony Summer Camp Showcase.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Under the direction of Punta Gorda Symphony violinist Rachel Cox, the 2nd–5th-grade summer campers played the recorder, and accompanied their classmates, who played the violin.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Proud parents capture their favorite camper during the Punta Gorda Symphony Summer Camp Showcase.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The Punta Gorda Symphony summer camp was held for 10 days at the Punta Gorda Middle School under the direction of Diane Combs, Corey Hoeben and Rachel Cox.
