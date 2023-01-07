VENICE — A young virtuoso will perform with a professional concert cellist on Jan. 15.
"Music is my heart and soul," said cellist Matrick Thorpe who, at the age of 15, has been playing the cello for five and a half years.
He and Ann Alton, former Principal Cellist for the Punta Gorda Symphony who's performed at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall, will give a two-cello concert at First Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda featuring both classical and popular music.
Thorpe said he originally liked the sound of the violin, "but that boat sailed away" when he discovered the cello, he said.
That was when he was just 10.
In the beginning, Thorpe was self-taught until he was "discovered," so to speak, by Alton who recognized his talent and became his teacher and now, fellow musician.
Accompanied by his mother Sharon Thorpe, Matrick has performed in Europe for the past two years and has played in 22 different countries — in schools, churches, pubs, train stations, and outdoors at landmark sites.
With more travels to come, he already has more than a lifetime of travel and memories.
"Prague is really mesmerizing … people take their dogs everywhere — they even sell tickets to events for dogs."
One of his best scenic memories was on the Bernina Express — a train which runs from Switzerland to Italy.
Matrick and Sharon Thorpe took the journey, which is some 90 miles and goes through tunnels, crosses bridges, and offers spectacular views.
Matrick said the Alps are majestic and that when they arrived in Italy, he wanted to go back to Switzerland.
He said London is also a favorite city of his. There, he's played in pubs, train stations, and at the ruins of St. Dunstan in the East, where its gardens, located between the Tower of London and London Bridge, are open to the public.
The church was built around 1100, damaged by the Great Fire of London in 1666 and again during the Blitz in 1941.
He and his mother once attended a cello festival in Germany.
And Thorpe has visited eastern European countries and has played in a monastery.
He's also played in Canada and in Scandinavia.
The Thorpes begin their overseas trips by flying to London and back home from that city. In between they visit numerous countries where Matrick will play either solo or with fellow musicians.
In London, for instance, there is a group of pianists who gather each Saturday to play in a public place. Thorpe befriended them and in one video on his YouTube channel (MatrickPlaysCello), he is seen playing with pianist Karim Kamar in a London train station.
Thorpe enjoys a wide array of music, from Andrea Bocelli's "Con te Partiro" (Time to Say Goodbye) to A-Ha's "Take On Me," from singer Stromae's "Carmen" based on the opera "Carmen," to the pop band The Cranberries, and from music by Bach to Justin Bieber, his music is both powerful and moving no matter what the genre.
A straight A student at Pine View School in Sarasota, Matrick, who lives in Venice, said he attends Pine View because of its fine arts programs.
He said his school is liberal in that it allows him to "skip" classes when he and his mother head to Europe, usually during the fall and winter, when school is in session.
The deal is that he'll continue to have that freedom as long as he maintains his straight A average, he said.
The Punta Gorda concert is not the only place where you can hear Thorpe's musical genius. He is part of Florida's All-State Orchestra and will play with them in Tampa on Jan. 14.
On Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, he will play at the Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, as part of a quartet accompanying the Key Chorale, Sarasota's symphonic chorus.
He's also played with the Pops Orchestra of Bradenton and Sarasota.
Thorpe said music is for everyone, and that everyone has some musical talent.
"When someone says they aren't a music person … I feel that they just haven't found the right piece/song yet," he said.
Thorpe's Punta Gorda concert begins at 3 p.m. Jan. 15, at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road.
There is a free-will offering with a suggested donation of $15. For further information, visit fpcpunta.org or call 941-639-1959.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.